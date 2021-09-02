Reflux causes more than heartburn. And, now, there is a new way to treat you – 02/09/2021

A little over 15 days ago, gastroenterologist Eduardo Guimarães Hourneaux de Moura used an innovative method to solve the problem of a 75-year-old woman. She, like practically one in three adults in Brazil, suffered from a condition that was, at the very least, burning: esophageal reflux.

Just hearing that name makes you think of heartburn—and that burning up from the pit of the stomach towards the throat is, in fact, one of its most common symptoms. But there are other dangerous complications.

More than being a malaise, reflux can become a disease and will need treatment. Most of the time, with good medicine. The problem is that, for a portion of patients, they will not be able to put out the fire. At least not completely.

Until then, the alternative was to go for surgery, performed conventionally or by laparoscopy. “Imagine operating all this contingent!”, ponders the doctor, who has been the director of the Endoscopy Service of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP for twelve years.

But at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, where he also coordinates endoscopy, he did not make a single cut, nor did he pierce the patient to pass her instruments. Instead, he used an endoscope coupled to special equipment that, inserted through the mouth, reconstructed the valve in the passage from the esophagus to the stomach.

Wide open, she was allowing the gastric contents—the meals, the liquids ingested, the extremely acidic juices of digestion, whatever, whatever—to defy gravity, making their way back. For the esophagus, unprepared for so much acidity, this return can only cause a lot of irritation.

The new procedure—which, incidentally, was very successful—is called endoscopic fundoplication. Or, as some prefer, TIF (English acronym “trans-oral incionless fondoplication“) “It had been tried since the beginning of the 2000s, but with techniques that didn’t work out very well”, explains the doctor.

The technique that lands at the São Paulo hospital, on the other hand, adds up a good amount of scientific papers proving its results. “She is a novelty in Brazil”, says Eduardo de Moura. “But in the United States and Europe it has been successfully carried out for ten years.”

why the food comes back

Corridor to everything we swallow, across the chest to connect the pharynx, the throat, the stomach, the esophagus has a sphincter at the end of its path. “It is a valve that opens for the food to pass when we swallow it and then closes”, describes the gastroenterologist.

If the person has alterations in this lower sphincter, this open-and-close is impaired. And there are people with the famous hiatus hernia. Eduardo de Moura explains: “The diaphragm is the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen, and it has a kind of hole in the middle where the esophagus passes. In turn, normally the transition area from the esophagus to the stomach coincides with this passage by the muscle. So, we can say that the sphincter does not block food all by itself. There is a help, a kind of clamping done by the diaphragm.”

But when there’s no such coincidence and the sphincter isn’t at that exact spot, that’s the end of extra help. Food will return more easily and, more than that, the orifice through which the esophagus crosses the diaphragm may even widen with the rise of the stomach itself.

That’s right: the stomach can partially invade the chest and, in such cases, the novelty of endoscopic fundoplication will not work. “Only surgery to resolve a situation like this”, clarifies the doctor.

It also burns

There are more factors that favor reflux. One of them is to drink a lot of coffee, black tea or mate, other caffeinated beverages. In fact, carbonated and alcoholic drinks are included in this list. Drop in chocolate or tomato sauce, ditto. “These foods and beverages contain substances that end up relaxing the lower stomach sphincter”, justifies Eduardo de Moura.

Carbonated drinks also have another component: they help expand the stomach, which also happens when we eat too much—and it gets worse if, after having had enough at the table, you decide to take a nap. The lying position will be halfway there—way back, that is.

Finally, anything that increases the pressure inside the abdomen is a risk factor. In general, internal chest and abdominal pressure are equal. If the belly rises, everything will tend to rise, in an attempt to re-establish balance.

“Obesity does this and its population growth is one of the explanations why we are seeing more and more cases of esophageal reflux disease these days,” notes the doctor.

Therefore, a warning from the doctor: “It is no use doing this new procedure in an overweight individual who is not willing to lose weight. I will reconfigure the valve, but I will not treat the underlying disease, which is causing it”, justifies. Hence, the risk of the problem coming back is great.

in addition to heartburn

Heartburn and regurgitation—that feeling of food returning—are by far the most prevalent symptoms. Often, irritation in the esophageal mucosa is so severe that the person reports severe chest pain, mistaking it for angina. He thinks he’s having a heart attack. At those times, it’s even better to run to an emergency room to see what it is. Will,,,

The problem is that this irritation, esophagitis, can create complications. “Urcers may appear or what we call Barrett’s esophagus”, says Eduardo de Moura. In this case, after being provoked so much, the mucosa of this organ changes and becomes just like the one in the stomach, in an attempt to withstand so much acidity.

“The patient even stops feeling severe symptoms and thinks the problem has improved on its own”, observes the doctor. Lego mistake. The stomach contents keep returning and he doesn’t feel it because of the modified esophageal lining. The problem is that this modification is too favorable for esophageal cancer, which is all the more reason for someone to look for a way out—surgical or, as the case may be, endoscopic fundoplication.

And there’s more. According to Eduardo de Moura, about 15% of people with reflux have symptoms outside the stomach. The gastric contents can return so much, but so much, to the point of often causing laryngitis or even — amazing! — ear infections. Yes, remember that there is a channel connecting the throat to the ear.

“Those who have reflux can also live with a dry cough and run the risk of even inhaling this food that comes back, which is capable of causing pneumonia”, informs the doctor. According to him, sometimes the problem with the lower sphincter valve does not seem so important, but it is worth rebuilding this barrier if there are symptoms like that.

How is the new procedure

To undergo a new fundoplication, the person needs general anesthesia. “But they are short-term drugs, because the entire procedure takes only 45 minutes”, explains Eduardo de Moura.

First, he introduces the endoscope for a final check, checking that there is not a very wide gap, which would be an indication for surgery. If everything is right, then the TIF equipment comes in, made of a tube with a hinged tip. Upon reaching the stomach, this joint curves and takes on the shape of a hook. “I need to direct the movements looking from the bottom up”, explains the doctor.

Your eyes are the camera, right there on the tip of the instrument, which also has an arm that, at that moment, opens. Then, a little piece of it penetrates at a specific point — “if it were a watch, it would be where it would be showing 11 hours”, describes the doctor — and it’s like pulling it down. It appears to lift the esophageal wall into a fold, then fastened it when the device releases two plastic pegs.

This is repeated where the “clock” would mark 12, 13, 17 and 7 o’clock respectively, leaving 20 of these catches. The wall of the esophagus, thus folded and stapled, forms the new valve.

In two or three hours, the person will go home. “It’s three days on a liquid diet and another seven or ten days on a pasty diet.” After that, normal life without burning.

Of course, not everyone will benefit from the novelty. It is worth repeating that this fundoplication is not indicated for those with hiatal hernia or esophageal motility problems. “It is for individuals who, if they stop taking medication for reflux one day, are already sick, but who also have no complications to the point that we suggest that they undergo surgery”, summarizes Eduardo de Moura. “I would say it falls into a niche between clinical and surgical treatment.”

About 40% of people with esophageal reflux fit this profile and, after fundoplication, three out of four leave the medication aside. The rest see their need greatly diminished. Taking advantage, let the message: never quit self-medicating when you feel heartburn. This will only mask the eventual severity of the problem, and then you will be able to see what fire is.