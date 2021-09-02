Share Tweet Share Share Email



Release date of the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS this month O withdrawal-birthday from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) starts this Wednesday (the 1st) for the workers born in september. The withdrawal period will last for three months and will end on November 30th. But the deadline for this group to join the modality and receive a portion this year will end at the end of September. In this case, the shareholder chooses to withdraw a part of the balance from the month of his/her birthday.

By choosing the modality, the worker can annually withdraw a part of the balance of their FGTS accounts – whether active or inactive.

For join the loot-birthday and having access to part of the balance in the same year, the worker must make the option until the last day of the month of birth. For example, those born in September can join the modality until September 30 and withdraw part of the fund in the current year.

Those born in August must communicate the option to Caixa this Tuesday (the 31st) to guarantee the right to withdraw in 2021. In this case, if the interested party joins today, the withdrawal will be available until the 31st of October. If you notify Caixa Econômica Federal later, the worker will only receive the money next year.

The amount will always be available for three months. If not withdrawn within this period, the amount will return to the worker’s linked account.

But the worker who opts for the withdrawal-birthday cannot withdraw the entire balance of the FGTS account, if he is dismissed without just cause. In this case, he is entitled to receive only the 40% termination fine paid by the employer.

Loan guarantee

According to a balance sheet by the Ministry of Economy, workers have already withdrawn R$ 16.5 billion from the FGTS in the withdrawal-birthday modality. Created in 2019, the option has already had the adhesion of R$ 12.8 million of shareholders until August this year.

The withdrawal-anniversary effectively began in April 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, and ended last year with the release of R$8.4 billion, in a total of 7.1 million operations.

Between January and August this year, the volume withdrawn has already reached R$8.1 billion, in 10.3 million operations. By December, the amount should reach R$ 12 billion, according to government projections.

With this type of withdrawal, workers were also able to offer part of the FGTS resources as a guarantee for loans to the banks.

Withdrawal amount

The birthday withdrawal allows the redemption of 50% of the fund (for those who have up to R$500 in their account) up to 5% plus an additional one (for those who have more than R$20,000). That is, the percentage goes down as the amount of money deposited increases.

2021 cashout calendar

January 01/01 to 03/31

February 02/01 to 04/30

March 01/03 to 31/05

April 01/04 to 30/06

May 01/05 to 31/07

June 01/06 to 31/08

July 01/07 to 30/09

August 01/08 to 31/10

September 01/09 to 30/11

October 10/01 to 12/31

November 11/01 to 01/31/22

December 12/01 to 02/28/22

migration is optional

Migration to the birthday withdrawal is optional and must be reported to Caixa Econômica Federal. The system does not affect other withdrawal possibilities, such as property purchase, serious illness and retirement.

Anyone who opts for the withdrawal-birthday and then changes their mind will have to wait 24 months for the change to take effect, returning to the old modality. Those who prefer to stay in the traditional FGTS access model — called withdrawal-rescission — will retain the right to withdraw the full balance in case of unfair dismissal.

How to check account balances

It is possible to check the balance of the FGTS accounts by statement received at home, on Caixa’s website, by application and in person at the bank’s branches.

How to join the loot-birthday

Anyone who wants to opt for the withdrawal-birthday must sign up through the FGTS application or through the website. There, just click on “My FGTS” and access the “Withdrawal-birthday” tab.

The worker must read and agree to the terms and conditions and click on “Join birthday withdrawal”. Caixa’s system also allows you to simulate how much the withdrawal will be, according to the balance available in the linked account. Source: Extra Globo















