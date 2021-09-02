Reporter is attacked by man on live link: “the craziest moment I’ve had on the air”. Watch! – Monet

+



Shaquille Brewster is attacked by man during live link (Photo: twitter reproduction)

Reporter Shaquille Brewster was on the waterfront in Mississippi showing the trail of destruction and aftermath left after Hurricane Ida hit NBC News when an unknown man parked his truck in the sand and took off onto the sand. film crew violently and screaming. The terrible situation was broadcast live, leaving the news anchor and the public fearful for the safety of the professionals. Check out the video at the end of the text.

Brewster talked about how services were returning to normal after the city faced the fury of nature. Shaquille understood that the man would mess up the images and even changed his position to exclude the invader from the scene, although his screams still leaked through his microphone. Aware that his information would not be transmitted, the journalist decided to “return” the link to the studio but, before the cut to the studio, the man invaded the scene and went after Shaquille. “Let’s check with Shaq Brewster and make sure everything’s okay,” warned the anchor. “There are a lot of crazy people out there, a lot of crazy people. Let’s make sure Shaq is okay.”

Man comes to meet journalist Shaquille Brewster (Photo: instagram reproduction)

A few minutes later, the anchor reported: “You probably saw or heard a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was interrupted by a crazy guy during his live footage over in Mississippi,” he told viewers. “It’s a pleasure to report that Shaquille Brewster is fine. Shaq is fine.”

With the link cut due to the abrupt intervention, everyone was not sure what the fate of Shaquille and her team would have been, but moments later he made a post on his instagram thanking the public for their concern and support and to say that he was. safe and sound, despite being challenged by a man whose bulk was surely twice his weight. “I’m impressed with the love and support today, after what was definitely the craziest moment I’ve had on the air,” he wrote. “Our team joked about it afterwards, but it was no doubt as scary for us as it was for all of you watching,” wrote the journalist.

“While that live link was interrupted, we came back the next moment and we will continue reporting on how we are here to do it”, he concluded. Brewster received support and praise from both anonymous and famous, including ABC’s Kenneth Morton, who wrote, “Act in class, my friend. Thank you for your professionalism. Can’t say I would have done the same.” No doubt the attack was far more frightening than the aftermath left by the hurricane.