Republic of Kazakhstan orders two Airbus A400Ms – Cavok Brasil

The Republic of Kazakhstan has placed an order for two Airbus A400M aircraft and becomes the ninth operator along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Belgium, Malaysia and Luxembourg.

With the delivery of the first aircraft scheduled for 2024, the contract includes a complete maintenance and training support package. Along with the agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to collaborate on Maintenance and Overhaul services and the first step of creating a local C295 maintenance center.

“The A400M will become the cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s tactical and strategic airlift operations,” said Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space. “This new export contract brings the total number of orders for the A400M to 176 aircraft, a number we expect to increase in the near future. With over 100 aircraft delivered and 100,000 flight hours in operation, the A400M has proven its capabilities, reaching a state of maturity that many potential customers have been waiting for.”

With the ability to accommodate the country’s inventory and conduct military, civil and humanitarian missions, the A400M will allow Kazakhstan to respond quickly to any mission, rapidly deploying revolutionary capabilities over long distances and allowing effective access to remote areas.