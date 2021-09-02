Result of Federal Lottery 5593 today, Wednesday (09/01/2021)

The prize of R$ 500 thousand may come out today in the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5593 on Wednesday, September 1st – 01/09/21. The winners will be revealed from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) by Lotteries Caixa.
83810 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand
26657 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand
19942 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand
63644 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand
99708 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand
In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest of different values. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.
A player holding a ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five drawings of the result of Federal 5593 lottery wins one of the main prizes.
Results of the latest Federal draws
Result of Federal Lottery 5592
1st PRIZE: 44183 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 91219 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 66463 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 17672 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 84923 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5591
1st PRIZE: 32940 – BRL 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 16923 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 59012 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 44212 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 72116 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5590
1st PRIZE: 05331 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 55160 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 98595 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 20520 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 05386 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5589
1st PRIZE: 01323 – R$ 500,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 14278 – R$ 27,000.00
3rd PRIZE: 00268 – R$ 24,000.00
4th PRIZE: 99367 – BRL 19,000.00
5th PRIZE: 16400 – BRL 18,329.00
Result of Federal Lottery 5588
1st PRIZE: 47071 – R$ 1,350,000.00
2nd PRIZE: 10682 – R$ 15,500.00
3rd PRIZE: 24044 – BRL 14,000.00
4th PRIZE: 78909 – R$ 13,000.00
5th PRIZE: 61526 – BRL 12,227.00
How to receive the 5593 Federal Lottery Result Prize?
The prize of the Federal Lottery Contest 5593 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the player can also withdraw from the lottery houses.
In addition, it is important to remember that Lotteries Caixa prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw.