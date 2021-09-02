Result of Federal Lottery 5593 today, Wednesday (09/01/2021)

The prize of R$ 500 thousand may come out today in the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5593 on Wednesday, September 1st – 01/09/21. The winners will be revealed from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) by Lotteries Caixa.

83810 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

26657 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

19942 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

63644 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

99708 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest of different values. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand. The award order is from lowest to highest value.

A player holding a ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five drawings of the result of Federal 5593 lottery wins one of the main prizes.