Result of Mega-Sena 2405 today, Wednesday (09/01/21)

The result of the Mega-Sena on Wednesday, contest 2405, on September 1st, will be drawn from 8 pm onwards and the prize is estimated at R$28 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

To win the jackpot and become the new millionaire, players must match the six dozen drawn. The chance of a person being able to guess the Mega-Sena result with a single bet is one in more than 50 million, according to Caixa.

Games registered with five or four numbers from the Mega Contest 2405 result also earn. The amounts are smaller and vary depending on the range and number of winners in each one.

How to receive the award? The lucky ones will have a period of 90 calendar days to redeem the amount at Caixa branches, presenting their ID, CPF and the winning ticket. Prizes of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid within a minimum period of two business days.

As for bets registered in Caixa’s electronic channels, the lucky ones have the option to transfer the amount to their Mercado Pago account. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, today’s winners can also withdraw from lottery outlets, according to Caixa.

