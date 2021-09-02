Result of the draw of the Mega-Sena Contest 2.405; prize accumulates and goes to BRL 34 million

Nobody hit the 6 dozen of the Mega-Sena contest 2.405 and the estimated prize for the next contest is R$ 34 million.

Tens of the Mega-Sena Contest 2.405 were drawn. The numbers that came out in the draw were: 21 – 38 – 48 – 49 – 53 – 59

Nobody got the 6 dozen right and the estimated prize for the next contest is R$34 million. The corner had 18 winning bets, each one will take R$154,808.90. The court had 2,630 winners and each one gets a prize of R$ 1,513.61.

The draw took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

How to play at Mega-Sena

Mega-Sena pays millions to the hit of the 6 numbers drawn. You can still win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel.

To make your dream of being the next millionaire come true, you must mark from 6 to 15 numbers on the ticket, allowing the system to choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Stubborn). The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.

Mega-Sena Sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end 0 or 5, the Mega-Senas exclusive to Mega-Sena were created. Draws take place on predetermined dates throughout the year. On the occasion, three weekly contests are held, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Check the drawing schedule or Important Announcements. The information is from the Caixa Lotteries Portal.