Revenue auctions iPhone 11 for R$ 400 and MacBook Pro for R$ 1.2 thousand

An auction of the Internal Revenue Service that receives bids until next Monday (6) has electronics with attractive prices for those looking for Apple products. Among the options, there are 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 units seized by customs at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (São Paulo).

Available in lots 105, 106 and 107, the notebooks are equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The starting bid for each of them is R$1,188 — this version starts at R$17,000 at the official Apple store.

Interested in buying a cell phone also find good opportunities. In lot 46, for example, there is a 128GB iPhone 11 with a minimum bid of R$400, while lot 50 brings a beefier model, the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro, whose starting price is R$800.

Some products can be inspected in person before the auction.Source: Federal Revenue/Disclosure

Among the lots, we also find Apple Watch Series 3 and SE units with bids starting at R$1,485, 16-inch MacBook Pro with a minimum value of R$2,277 and more products from other brands. Headphones, HD, tablets, cameras, memory card and charger are some of the items to finish off.

Open to individuals and companies

Companies and individuals can participate in this auction of the Revenue, whose proposals will be open until 9 pm on September 6th. Offers with a value 10% lower than the highest bid of each lot enter the online session, scheduled for the 8th, when the highest bid awarded the product.

Buyers must pick up the items on site and must pay by the business day following the event. All lots can be checked on the IRS website, where you will also find the necessary information to participate in the event.