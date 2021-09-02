Ricardo Eletro’s founder even has a grand piano pawned to pay Globo

The São Paulo Court has pledged some assets of businessman Ricardo Nunes, founder of Ricardo Eletro, including a grand piano valued at R$ 180,000. In addition to the musical instrument, a 75-inch television, three air conditioning units, two decorative statues, two paintings and a wooden piece of furniture were pledged, totaling R$ 213 thousand. The information comes from Rogério Gentile’s blog, on Uol.











Although he is no longer a shareholder in Máquina de Vendas (MV Participações), which controls the retail company, Nunes is the target of a lawsuit by Rede Globo, which charges a debt of R$ 61.2 million, for having been the guarantor of seven notes promissory notes issued in 2017.

In October 2020, Ricardo Eletro presented the largest judicial recovery plan registered in the retail sector. With debts of R$4 billion and almost 20,000 creditors, the company closed 400 stores.

The pledge of Nunes’ assets was determined to pay the attorneys’ fees for the Rio television station, which total more than R$5 million. The assets can be auctioned, but a court decision is still awaited, as Nunes can still appeal the attachment.

Nunes was arrested on July 8, 2020 on charges of having withheld more than R$400 million. Then, in November 2020, he was denounced by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) for misappropriation of R$ 14 million by not transferring to the state tax authorities the amounts related to Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS) charged from customers.