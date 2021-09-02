Risk of stagflation exists, economists assess after the GDP result for the 2nd quarter – 09/01/2021 – Market

The stagflation picture (combination of economic weakness and rising prices) for the Brazilian economy cannot be ruled out, in the assessment of economists, especially if it does not rain again in the fourth quarter of the year and the pressure on energy prices continues.

This Wednesday (1st), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) pointed to a 0.1% drop in GDP for the second quarter, frustrating the expectations of the Ministry of Economy. Analysts consulted by Bloomberg agency estimated growth of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter.

The performance of the economy in the quarter comes from the negative result of agriculture (-2.8%) and industry (-0.2%). On the other hand, services advanced 0.7% in the period, according to the institution.

For Armando Castelar Pinheiro, coordinator of Applied Economics at Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics, Fundação Getulio Vargas), in a sense, the country had stagflation in the second quarter, with no growth and high inflation.

He points out, however, that the crisis would need to get much worse for this scenario to continue, with a worsening of the water crisis and greater pressure on inflation. “Today, the expectation for the third quarter is for an increase in GDP in the range of 0.8%, or 3.3% in annualized values.”

Professor Otto Nogami, from Insper, says that, without a doubt, it is necessary to consider a scenario of stagflation and the result for the second quarter already shows this.

“We have high inflation and the economy is on the sidelines. There are already people talking about double-digit inflation in December and this was a ghost that we thought we had tamed.”

The rise in energy prices is one of the main factors of pressure on inflation, which should exceed 7% in 2021, according to projections from financial agents gathered by the Focus report, by the Central Bank.

Nogami adds that problems on the horizon for the second half of the year are aggravated by the lack of more effective action by the government to minimize the problem.

“Have we been talking about problems in the energy sector and the possibility of rationing since January and only now has the Minister of Mines and Energy decided to make a statement?”

Last Tuesday (31), the minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that the water crisis had worsened and asked for efforts from the population and companies to reduce electricity consumption.

Earlier, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) had announced the increase in the cost of the electricity bill, with a new tariff flag. Called “Water Scarcity”, it costs R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour).

Claudio Considera, coordinator of the GDP Monitor, also from Ibre/FGV, does not rule out a scenario of stagflation, although it is still too early to imagine this situation.

As for the former director of the Central Bank José Júlio Senna, the water crisis aggravates both inflation and economic recovery, but there is still no scenario of stagflation. “Such a situation presupposes a stagnant economy, but I believe we will have growth, albeit modest.”

Two weeks ago, a report by RPS Capital already pointed to the risks of economic stagnation plus inflation, in a scenario of worsening water crisis. In the view of the consultancy’s analysts, the Brazilian economy has absorbed several shocks throughout the year, with disorganization in global chains.

“If the wet season is bad, we can have complications and the risk is not small. The drought scenario needs to pass until October, when the transition from this rainy season occurs”, says Gabriel Barros, from RPS.

Last Tuesday (31), Itaú Unibanco’s macroeconomics team also doubled the prospects for rationing risk, from 5% to 10%.

Below-average rainfall since April has led the country to a worrying scenario, which has heightened fears of rationing, recalls Mario Mesquita, chief economist at the bank.