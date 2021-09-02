RMP: Corinthians went from duckling to the fourth strength of Brazilian football – 02/09/2021

Corinthians was one of the clubs that strengthened the most in the transfer window and had as the main hiring of impact the attacking midfielder Willian, who returns to the club to wear the number 10 after a long trajectory in English football, with success at Chelsea and a brief, faded passage in Arsenal.

In the program UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado says that the arrival of the reinforcements changes Corinthians’ level and sees the Alvinegro squad as the fourth best in the country, surpassed only by Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras, after a difficult period.

“Corinthians strengthened a lot, I would tell you that Corinthians, the ugly duckling of São Paulo football in recent seasons, he nowadays, with a complete team, he is the fourth force in the Brazilian Championship, he has great chances of finishing at the G4. Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Corinthians, for me, at the moment, in terms of the squad, that would be the order,” says Renato.

The journalist says that Willian has all the conditions to assume the post of best player in Brazilian football, which many credit to Hulk today, while Renato still considers Gabigol and Arrascaeta superior.

“Willian, for example, who is coming to Corinthians, is a player to make history here. Willian’s level, for our level of Brazilian football, he will eat the ball, he will really be a player, everyone says ‘ Hulk is currently the best player in Brazilian football’, I don’t even think so, I still think Gabigol, for example, above him, Arrascaeta is also a better player than Hulk, but Willian has a great chance of getting here and breaking down the bank,” says Renato.

“Willian is an exceptional player, at the level he is still playing, for the level of Brazilian football, I think he will make a huge difference, he can really rock the bandstand,” he adds.

The columnist for UOL considers that Corinthians is not in a better position to fight for the Brazilian title due to the late arrival of the reinforcements, noting that, in addition to Willian, the club has hired Roger Guedes, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and lateral João Pedro.

“I think it will make a lot of difference, I think Willian really, if these Corinthians reinforcements had arrived sooner, I think Corinthians could dispute the Brazilian title. The problem is that they arrived with a very big difference.” says Renato.

“It’s not impossible, but it’s very difficult for Corinthians to recover and take the difference from the first, especially Atlético-MG, to get to fight for the Brazilian title, but it was a very strong team, it was a team at the level of Atlético- MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo, at least on paper, we have to see now how Sylvinho will build this team”, he concludes.