Roberto Jefferson is sentenced to indemnify Alexandre in R$ 50 thousand

The 1st Private Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice dismissed Roberto Jefferson’s appeal against a decision that sentenced him to pay R$ 10 thousand in compensation for moral damages to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court. In addition to confirming the decision, the judges decided to increase the amount to R$ 50 thousand.

PTB president falsely attributed a minister’s connection with the PCC

The decision was prompted by a lawsuit filed by the minister after the PTB president issued a statement to the press stating that Alexandre was a lawyer for the criminal organization First Command of the Capital.

“First Command of the Capital, the largest group of drug traffickers in Brazil, murderers of police, military police, prison police, civil police. And their lawyer was Alexandre de Moraes. And today, unfortunately, he wears a minister’s gown Federal Supreme Court,” said the politician at the time.

When analyzing the case, the rapporteur, Judge Rui Cascaldi, dismissed Jefferson’s defense argument that he had made deductions about the supposed provision of service to the PCC based on information collected on the internet. “Which is too frivolous on your part, as the Internet is a no man’s land, and it cannot be concluded that the facts that are planted there are true”, pondered the judge.

By increasing the conviction, the rapporteur pointed out the economic condition of the defendant, who receives a pension as a former parliamentarian after having served several terms and is a lawyer. “Taking all this into account, plus the need to impose a value that leads him to be more critical and less offensive in his public statements, it is reasonable to show how much the plaintiff intended in his initial (BRL 50,000.00) ), which, thus, is now fixed”, he affirmed in his vote.

1046255-92.2020.8.26.0100