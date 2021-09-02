Roger Guedes chooses an unusual number for Corinthians and explains decision

Confirmed as Corinthians reinforcement after months of negotiations with Shandong Taishan, from China, forward Roger Guedes chose an unusual numbering in Alvinegro’s squad: 123. The three digits on the shirt are rare in Brazilian football, but the athlete gave his explanation that it is related to the full-back Fagner and the day of his son’s birth.

“I always used the 23, which is the day my son was born. As there’s Fagner’s number here (23), I chose this one (123). I want to wear this shirt, it’s a different number and I want to make history with Fagner’s shirt. Corinthians”, warned the reinforcement of Alvinegro.

During Corinthians’ 111th anniversary event, the player gave a few words, answered questions sent by fans and provoked rival Palmeiras, his former club, calling Alvinegro the ‘biggest in Brazil’.

“When negotiations began, many fans arrived and interacted with me on social media. I can’t wait to feel the emotion on the field, it’s the biggest in Brazil and I can’t wait to play,” said the owner of the Corinthians 123 shirt.

As his name was already published in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and was integrated yesterday (31) into the squad led by Sylvinho, there is a possibility that Roger Guedes will debut as early as next Tuesday (7) , when Alvinegro faces Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.