Roger Guedes explains the choice for number 123 at Corinthians and promises: ‘You can expect a lot of race’

Hundreds of thousands of Corinthians fans invaded the club’s 111-year anniversary live to wait for Wednesday night’s special announcements, including the number of the jersey that Roger Guedes will wear in the coming seasons and it is quite unusual. This is 123, which has to do with the birth of your child and the hierarchy within the cast.

– I always used the 23, the day my son was born, as Fagner is here, there’s a big story, I want to create a new story with that number. Different number, the fans will like it – declared the newly hired.

Excited about his arrival at Timon, he can’t wait to play with Faithful in his favor, since he only went to Neo Química Arena to play against Alvinegro. And the fans can expect a lot of race and “madness” from Roger Guedes.

– When I came against here, we know the heat that the fans send on the field, and now I want to enjoy it on the present field, on the field, don’t wait for this to happen soon – he said, before completing:

– You can expect a lot of race, that’s what Corinthians is asking for. Many say I’m crazy, so I’m more of a crazy person to the gang and can’t wait to be inside the asylum.

Finally, Roger spoke of the opportunity to play alongside a player of Willian’s carat, who will wear the 10 shirt. For him, this partnership will be successful and the other teams will have to take care when they go head-to-head.

– A guy that we always follow, the World Cup, the Brazilian team, he made his whole career in the Premier League, he will help us a lot. Happy to play with him. We’re going to help Corinthians, and the other teams will have to take care of themselves.

Roger Guedes has been training with the group since last Tuesday and can be related to Corinthians’ next appointment, which will be on September 7th, at 9:30 pm, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, which will not have an audience yet. . The match is valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão.