Roger Guedes takes advantage of the moment and sends a message to Sylvinho: “I’m very motivated”

Roger Guedes arrives with great status at Corinthians and the Faithful deposit a lot of hope around your football. The striker negotiated with the São Paulo club for months, there were several twists and turns, but the deal was sealed and the player lives the expectation of responding to all this euphoria on the field.









The athlete is also very excited to defend the shirt corinthian and debut right away. In his first words, Guedes made a point of sending a message to the coach and the statement has been reverberating a lot on social networks among Alvinegro fans.

“I am very happy. I had already played against. My first goal as a professional, for Criciúma, was here, so I hope to score many goals for Corinthians now. I can’t wait to debut. I hope it’s Tuesday. Let’s see if Sylvinho gives that moral. I can’t wait to debut. I’m very motivated”, he said.

The new Timão reinforcement said that he gave up a lot to make things right with the club, but he was very motivated: “A dream, I gave up a lot of things, but I’m here. (…) Duílio knew that, I made it clear in my will and that was decisive in getting it right. I’m very happy to be here, it was a dream and I’m going to make it come true”, revealed.

With the arrival of these strong reinforcements, Fiel is excited on social networks and already dreams of the team fighting for great titles very soon. Sylvinho knows about responsibility and the pressure around his work will increase as he will need to deliver more performance and, consequently, results on the field.