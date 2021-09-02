Róger Guedes wears shirt 123 for Corinthians and says he will celebrate goal against Palmeiras | corinthians

At least in his speech, forward Róger Guedes has pleased Corinthians fans.

Shortly after presenting Willian with shirt 10 during his 111th birthday live, on Wednesday night, Timão received Róger Guedes. The striker received the shirt number 123, which, according to CBF regulations, can be used as long as previously informed.

– I always used the 23, which is the day my son was born, but here there is Fagner, who has a history at the club. It’s a different number. For me to get into history.

At the age of 24, Róger Guedes has already accumulated spells for major clubs in Brazil, including rival Palmeiras, between 2016 and 2018. And what if he scores a goal in Derby?

– Of course I’ll celebrate. I always respect the teams I played for, but now I’m at Corinthians, I’m going to celebrate and get into the arms of the crowd.

1 of 4 Róger Guedes wearing the Corinthians shirt at Neo Química Arena alongside Duilio — Photo: Felipe Spazk/Corinthians Róger Guedes wearing the Corinthians shirt at Neo Química Arena alongside Duilio — Photo: Felipe Spazk/Corinthians

Róger Guedes was announced last Friday, with a contract until 2025 and titleholder status. He hasn’t played for eight months and will also undergo a physical conditioning process at the club.

The telenovela for hiring the striker lasted about 40 days, until the player finally got his break from Shandong Taishan, from China. He was the fourth Corinthians reinforcement for the season, along with Giuliano, Renato Augusto and João Pedro.

– It was a dream, I gave up a lot. When the negotiations started, it was crazy. I gained many followers, felt the heat through the networks. It’s the biggest in Brazil for me today, I can’t wait to feel it on the field – said Róger Guedes.

– I gave up, but it’s the dream of playing here. Duilio knew that. It’s my will. I had spoken to my wife.

2 of 4 Duilio Monteiro Alves and MC Hariel alongside Roberto de Andrade in Roger Guedes’ 123 jersey from Corinthians — Photo: Felipe Spzak/Corinthians Duilio Monteiro Alves and MC Hariel alongside Roberto de Andrade in the Corinthians jersey 123 of Roger Guedes — Photo: Felipe Spzak/Corinthians

Afterwards, Guedes joked about the reinforcements hired by Timão, including Willian:

– Willian is a great player, he made a career in the Premier League, we will help a lot and the other teams will have to take care of themselves a little (laughs).

Róger Guedes has already been regularized in the CBF, but he still doesn’t have a defined date for his debut. He’s already been training with the cast, but he’s undergoing physical reconditioning.