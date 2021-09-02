Romário shows respect, and Betão says he is surprised by Corinthians’ tribute; Look

Romário never defended Corinthians. On the contrary, “Baixinho” used to give Timão a lot of work. But, this Wednesday, the former shirt 11 manifested himself through social networks and showed all the respect he has for the Parque São Jorge club.

“Today is Corinthians’ 111th anniversary! I have great affection for Timão and for the club’s history. If I had played for a team in São Paulo, it would have been for Coringão. It’s beautiful to see the size of the passion that involves players, fans and everyone who is part of the club. Congratulations to everyone who participates and participated in building the history of the team. May more hundreds of years and many achievements come. Thanks, Timão!”, wrote the ace.

Who also used social networks was Concrete. The defender posted a video to thank the tribute paid to him, one of the names included in the Walk of Fame, inaugurated this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena.

“Speak up, my friends. Today, I’m making this video to thank Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. Club that I defended for 14 years of my career, for the beautiful tribute they paid to me, placing my name among the 111 most important players in the history of the club, recording our name at Calçada da Fiel, at Neo Química Arena. Really, I was very surprised and flattered to be involved with other giant players, who really made history, I didn’t do half of what they did and my name was included . Thank you very much to Corinthians, thank you very much to everyone involved in this beautiful tribute, I have no words to thank you. Stay here, my thanks, God bless, we are together,” said Betão.