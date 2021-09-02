Romrio reveals affection for Corinthians and says it’s ‘nice to see the size of the club’s passion’

This Wednesday, Corinthians completes 111 years of life. In addition to the idols and players of the current cast congratulating the club, soccer star Romário used social media to show respect for the Parque São Jorge club.

Despite never having played for a team from São Paulo, Baixinho revealed that he would play for Corinthians. According to the former player, “it is beautiful to see the size of the passion that involves the players, fans and everyone who is part of the club.”

“Today is Corinthians’ 111th anniversary! I have great affection for Timão and for the club’s history. If I had played for a team in São Paulo, it would have been for Coringão. It’s beautiful to see the size of the passion that involves players, fans and everyone who is part of the club,” wrote Romário, before finishing.

“Congratulations to everyone who participates and participated in the construction of the team’s history. Let more hundreds of years and many achievements come. Thanks, Timon! #Football #DiaDoCorinthians”, he concluded.

Elected the best player in the world in 1994, Romário was World Cup champion for Brazil in the same year and then developed a career for teams in Rio. For Vasco, in 2000, he was world runner-up against Corinthians, at Maracanã.

