RP price in LoL in 2021: how much does MOBA currency cost

O League of Legends it is one of the most played PC games in the world and one of the factors for this is that it is completely free. However, players can buy Riot Points (RP), a virtual currency that can be used to buy various in-game cosmetics. We’ve prepared a full story to show you the RP price in LoL and its different packages.

The RP in LoL can be used to buy skins, battle passes, change nick (name), change server, among other things.

RP price in LoL

It is worth remembering that annually the RP price in LoL suffers increases due to the variation of the local currency, inflation, among other factors. In 2021 this change is scheduled for the 8th and will be 15% over current values. Players will earn a double RP bonus in the three weeks prior to this change.

The new values ​​have not yet been released by Riot, but we will update this article as they become available. See below for the price of RP in LoL:

650 of RP: BRL 13.65

1300 of RP: BRL 27.25

2600 of RP: BRL 54.50

4550 of RP: BRL 95.50

6500 of RP: BRL 136.25

13000 RP: BRL 272.50

You can buy currency using credit card, debit card, Pix, Boleto, Paypal, among other ways.

Once purchased, the RP in LoL cannot be transferred to another account, but if you want to send the Riot Points to a friend, you must choose the Gift in LoL option and then select RP.

Riot Points do not have an expiration date. If you regret the purchase and have not used it yet, the player can request a refund of the RP by sending a ticket to Riot.

in addition to the PR, O League of Legends also has the Blue Essences; see how to earn Blue Essence for free in-game. Although they are paid, LoL skins can also be purchased for free! See how to win chaves in loL without spending money.