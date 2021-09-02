Samara Felippo rebuts Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ‘red-haired representation’: ‘Does a red-headed child die because of it?’

Marina Ruy Barbosa received several reviews after sharing a photo post with the caption “red-headed representation”. The actress was countered by Samara Felippo, who has two black daughters, Alicia and Lara, from her former marriage to basketball player Leandrinho. Samara tried to explain why black representation is so important.

“I came here to talk quickly about the case of Marina Ruy Barbosa, who I wasn’t even aware of. There is a problem there, yes. I’m not here to stone Marina, to judge, I’m against virtual lynching. But I found a video that says everything I wanted to say that explains it cutely, from someone more capable than me, who talks a lot about the representation of black children, especially on account of my daughters”, began Samara on Instagram.

“This word ‘representativeness’ cannot come empty and without context. Just remember one thing, obviously a child will look at Marina, will look at Ariel, will look at Black Widow and identify themselves, that is a fact”, he continued. “What we’re talking about is: does this redheaded child die because of this? Is it excluded because of that? This mother has to fight for something because this red-haired child is suffering and doesn’t see himself anywhere, wants to change his features, his hair, his skin because of it? It’s just reflection, guys.”

