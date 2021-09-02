Samsung brings The Serif TV to Brazil designed for design lovers

After debuting its Mini LED panel technology with the Neo QLED line, and betting on customizing the look of TVs with The Frame, Samsung now brings to Brazil the new The Serif. A member of the brand’s differentiated premium television family, the television focuses on the visual, which for the first time is signed by renowned designers.

The product features a one-size-fits-all 55-inch QLED screen with 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and “100% color volume”, although it is not specified which color standard is used by the device. The TV also features an HDMI 2.1 port, which allows new generation consoles or modern PCs to take full advantage of the high refresh rate and resolution.

Still on the subject of display quality, the Adaptive Picture function adjusts hues and brightness to make viewing more comfortable according to the ambient lighting, while the Quantum 4K processor handles image processing and enables all features seen in the other recent QLED TV models from Samsung.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

These include Tap View, which connects Samsung phones instantly, NFC for music playback, AirPlay 2 for connecting to iPhone and other Apple devices, Miracast protocol for screen mirroring, and support for Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for Control the TV and other devices by voice commands.

The focus of the new The Serif, however, is the look, designed to appeal to the design-loving public. According to the company, this is the first time that designers signed the project for a television set for the brand — the French brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, voted the best in the world on several occasions.

Equipped with an extensive list of features, The Serif supports voice commands with Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to control TV and other devices (Image: Broadcast/Samsung)

The Serif’s appearance, as the name suggests, is inspired by the serif, the stroke present on the stalks of letters in specific typographic fonts, especially noticeable in the capital letter “i”. The element is visible when watching the TV from the sides — the company claims the design was designed to be “timeless and beautiful from every angle.” The appliance can be installed on the easel that comes with it or even positioned directly on a rack, but there is no way to fix it to the wall.

The control also received special attention and stands out for having white coloring, matching the TV. For those concerned about possible accidents caused by animals and children, the company guaranteed that the base is reinforced enough to avoid problems. Other than that, Environment Mode 4.0 is present, with two screen options designed by the Bouroullec brothers.

Samsung also revealed to have changed the positioning of the Lifestyle line, giving greater prominence to the models. The manufacturer claims that the TVs in this series are now established between the simplest QLED TVs and the Neo QLED, South Korean’s most robust solutions at the moment. It was also revealed that The Serif will be imported, without a deadline for local manufacturing.

Price and availability

Samsung The Serif arrives in the Brazilian market in the first week of September, only in the manufacturer’s online store and in Fast Shop, with a suggested price of R$ 12,499.