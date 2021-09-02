Samsung Releases Update to Galaxy Buds Pro with Buds 2 Features

In recent days, Samsung has released a new software update to its Galaxy Buds Pro headset, highlighting some features previously only present in the recently released Galaxy Buds 2. Among the highlights of the latest firmware is support for Surround Sound during calls. This means that, during a call, you may have an audio feedback of what is happening around you.

Another novelty is the ability to customize the Sound Environment, in addition to what is already allowed – such as return volume and conversation detection for activation. The information given by the website XDA did not give further details about the new customizations. To top it off, another addition consists of choosing to turn on noise canceling active on only one side. Until then, it was necessary for the proximity sensors to detect the placement of the two buds in the ears to enable the feature on both sides equally.