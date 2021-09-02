Santiago Chamorro assumes GM’s presidency in South America

Six days after General Motors announced the departure of Argentine Carlos Zarlenga as president in South America, the automaker defines his replacement: Colombian Santiago Chamorro, who immediately assumes the new role and was CEO of GM in Brazil.

Chamorro has been with the company for 27 years and previously worked in Michigan, USA, as vice president of GM Global Connected Services. Jeff Massimilla is his successor.

According to GM, Chamorro’s priorities will be to implement investments in the region and increase production to meet customer demand – due to the lack of semiconductors, the production of Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus, two of the best sellers in Brazil, was stopped for about five months throughout 2021 – the production of the hatch and compact sedan in Gravataí (RS) was resumed in a single shift on the last 16th.

Last January, still under Zarlenga’s command, General Motors confirmed the investment of R$ 10 billion for the launch of new products in Brazil and the region – among them, the next generation pickup Montana, based on the Tracker, which arrives in 2022 to compete with Fiat Toro and Renault Duster Oroch.

“Chamorro assumes the role with the priority of leading the implementation of key investments for the future of GM’s operations in South America, as well as increasing production as the industry overcomes global semiconductor shortages and the covid-19 pandemic” , says Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of GM and president of GM International.

Chamorro held positions as president of GM Colmotores in Colombia; general manager of sales, service and marketing for GM South America; and CEO of GM in Brazil.