São Paulo director comes to Diniz’s defense after Tchê Tchê’s outburst: “More than he did, impossible”

São Paulo’s soccer director, Carlos Belmonte, came to Fernando Diniz’s defense after Tchê Tchê’s outburst last Tuesday. After the player opened the game about the discussion with the coach during the period he was at Tricolor, the top hat, who at the time was starting the work of the new management, insisted on exposing the side of Diniz in history.

“He [Fernando Diniz] he was wrong, it is a fact, but to do more than he did is impossible. He portrayed himself in front of the cast and in person with Tchê Tchê. He was wrong and acknowledged the error before everyone. Whether Tchê Tchê excused him or not, that’s already a personal question for Tchê Tchê. I think he should have apologized, because Diniz always defended Tchê Tchê in several situations. But, anyway, this is his decision”, said Belmonte in an interview with Espn.

“By the way, I go further. If he didn’t, it should have been clear to Diniz at the time that he wasn’t apologizing. This did not happened. I just want to defend Diniz in this case, because Diniz did what had to be done”, added the São Paulo leader.

The match between Red Bull Bragantino and São Paulo, in which the famous discussion took place, was the first of the new administration at Tricolor. Julio Casares had just won the presidential elections, and Carlos Belmonte was taking his first steps as football director, still sharing the functions with Raí, who remained until the end of the 2020 season.

“We talked to Diniz, who was our employee, who had not agreed with the way he had placed himself before Tchê Tchê. We didn’t even have to ask, he agreed that he didn’t do well and that’s why he apologized in front of Tchê Tchê and the other athletes. In other words, the thing was handled by whoever asked the question and who was affected by the issue, in addition to the other athletes. In my point of view, they had to solve this format”, concluded Belmonte.

