Saúde says it does not guarantee doses for states that “adopt different vaccine schedules”

The Ministry of Health released a statement on this wednesday (1) in which it says it does not guarantee vaccine doses “for states and municipalities that adopt different vaccine schemes” from those adopted by the National Immunization Plan.

The text does not mention the state of São Paulo. Today, at a press conference, João Doria presented the schedule of the booster dose for people over 60 years old. Marcelo Queiroga, however, has decided to apply the 3rd dose only to those over 70 years of age.

More than that, Doria defends the use of Coronavac for the 3rd dose as well; the Ministry of Health does not intend to use it for this purpose.

“The Ministry of Health warns that it will not guarantee doses for states and municipalities that adopt different vaccine schedules than those defined by representatives of the Union, states and municipalities in the National Plan for Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19 (PNO), as announced previously by the folder”, says the folder note.

“Changes in the PNO recommendations can influence the safety and efficacy of vaccines in the population and can also lead to the lack of doses in the National Vaccination Plan to complete the vaccination schedule in the Brazilian population”, added the folder.

In Chile, over 55s who have received Coronavac are receiving a dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer as a booster.

