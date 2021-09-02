Sedated patients are raped in a health center – Capital

The employee saw the moment that the author committed abuse and found one of the victims with her clothes down

Man was caught red-handed and referred to Deam. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Two women, aged 29 and 60, were abused in the early hours of this Wednesday (1), while they were hospitalized and sedated at the CRS (Regional Health Center) of Coophavila II, in Campo Grande. The victims had suffered a psychotic break, were medicated and were hospitalized in the same room, under observation.

A 52-year-old man is the perpetrator of the abuse, father of the 29-year-old victim, he was as a companion inside the room and was arrested in the act by the GCM (Metropolitan Civil Guard). The man will answer for vulnerable rape, as the two victims were under the influence of sedative drugs.

The case happened around 2:00 in the morning, when a CRS employee passed by the room and saw the man, with his penis undressed, abusing his own daughter. Moments before, she had seen the man walking naked inside the room. The employee went out to look for a responsible person and tell about what she had seen.

A short time later, she and the person in charge of the CRS returned to the room to check what was happening and found the elderly woman with her clothes, shorts and panties, lowered to the level of the knee. Agitated, the victim was unable to express himself because of the drowsiness caused by the drugs.

The man was removed from the room and placed in another room of the health unit. The employees called the GCM, he was arrested in the act, but denied the abuses all along. According to delegate Joilce Ramos, from Deam (Specialized Police Service for Women), possibly the 29-year-old victim has already been abused by her father.

The two women are still admitted to the CRS under observation, the elderly woman was examined and the doctors found no injuries or signs of penetration, indicating that the man abused the victim without leaving any traces. The case is still under investigation.