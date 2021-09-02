See how MEIs can buy a car at up to 30% off – Savings

Pickup or van type cars, intended for work, have the possibility of receiving 30% discount on purchase (photo: Wikimedia Commons) People registered as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) in Brazil have access to benefits that can help the small business to prosper. One of them is the possibility to buy a 0 km car with up to 30% discount.

According to financial educator Silvio Azevedo, there is a list of advantages for micro-entrepreneurs and, with the update of the law, two changes will take effect from 2022.

“Before, MEI’s annual revenue was R$81 thousand, about R$6,150 per month. Now, it has gone up to R$130,000, equivalent to R$10,833 per month. In addition, it may have up to two employees, in the past only one was allowed. This gives more autonomy to micro-entrepreneurs,” he explains.

“Given the high rate of unemployment in the country, the government increased this limit to facilitate and prevent informality among workers. These changes will take effect in early 2022,” said Silvio.

Among the advantages guaranteed to MEIs is the purchase of a 0 km car with a discount of up to 30%, but there are some rules to be followed. Look:

the benefit only valid for cars 0 km and may vary by manufacturer, model and quantity of car;

and may vary by manufacturer, model and quantity of car; Discounts range from 2.5% to 30% and the probability of getting a higher rebate for the purchase of cars destined for work, such as pickup trucks and vans ;

and the probability of getting a higher rebate for the purchase of cars destined for work, such as ; THE direct sale made by almost all manufacturers and the most popular for this purpose are the brands Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Fiat and Renault;

made by almost all manufacturers and the most popular for this purpose are the brands Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Fiat and Renault; Owners should stay, at least 12 months with the car, preventing the discount from being used for car resale.

In addition to this advantage, individual microentrepreneurs also have access to other important benefits, check out:

Dispensing of avars;

Activity license;

Access to banking products and services (eg credit line);

Low monthly cost of taxes (ex: INSS, ICMS in fixed amounts);

They can issue an invoice;

Right to social security benefits (eg retirement due to age or disability, sick pay, maternity leave and pension for death);

Technical support from the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae).

All opportunities, however, depend on the timely payment of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS), which is the tax owed by an individual micro-entrepreneur.

“The tax varies with the type of service provision, but it ranges from R$56 to R$61. These amounts are generally equivalent to 5% of the minimum wage. It is important for the population to want to leave informality, because it is cheap and guarantees benefits “, concludes the educator.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira