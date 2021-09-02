See more than 20 previously unpublished photos of the BTS star

Jungkook, BTS star, turned 24 on Wednesday, September 1st. To celebrate in style, Big Hit Music, the septet’s agency, prepared a special surprise.

Through the Weverse app, Big Hit has made available more than 20 unpublished and high quality photos. The clicks were made over the last year and bring the artist at different times, whether on stage with BTS, behind the scenes of the project or enjoying a little time of rest.

Check out:

BTS star deletes photo he posted in honor of Jungkook

As you all know, Jungkook from BTS is turning 24 years old. With that, his group friends wished him congratulations, however, J-Hope posted it and deleted it right away. But all this for a reason!

(Photo: Reproduction)

(Photo: Reproduction)

At first glance, there appeared to be no change. Everything was the same, from the message and hashtags to the photos. However, if you click on the photo of J-Hope, RM and Jungkook from the footage from episode 99 of Run BTS!, all of a sudden, there were now random heart stickers and a laughing emoji placed right next to J-Hope’s arm. Why did he feel the need to make these changes?

(Photo: Reproduction)

Originally, the photo showed part of J-Hope’s iPhone under his arm. While this might not seem like a big deal at first, he realized it wouldn’t be appropriate to post.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Because he, as part of BTS, is one of the brand ambassadors for Samsung, a competitor for Apple. While this photo may be from the past, it would still be awkward for a Samsung ambassador to accidentally promote a competing brand.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Jimin also posted a photo beside his friend to congratulate him. With that, on Twitter, fans raised the “beautiful” hashtag.

This may seem like a little to outsiders, but fans went crazy. Any interaction from the boys outside of work to them is everything.

(Photo: Reproduction)

jimin is looking like that hot older brother from the movies that has a younger brother all pitico like a kid yeah!! beautiful beautiful pic.twitter.com/fp1fF0pGEa — mari da liz៹ koo day! (@jjeons) September 1, 2021

people these pictures, I’m feeling sick, the jungkook in the tank top and piercing, jimin with long hair and all the babies, they look beautiful 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tx6zjpLdBN — mαgu⁷ (@sasupegcf) September 1, 2021