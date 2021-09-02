See which Palmeiras games will be broadcast on open TV in the next rounds of Brasileirão

The CBF dismembered the first five rounds of the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The action came after uncertainty about the games in the middle of the World Cup qualifiers.

On September 12, Globo will broadcast Palmeiras x Flamengo live, which will take place at Allianz Parque, at 4 pm. The derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras, on the 25th, will be broadcast only by Premiere, a pay per view system.

On October 6, América-MG and Palmeiras will be broadcast by the Rio station as well.

See the matches that will be broadcast live on open TV:

20th ROUND

12/9 – Sunday: Palmeiras x Flamengo – 4 pm – Allianz Parque

12/9 – Sunday: Fortaleza x Atlético-MG – 4 pm – Castelão

two1st ROUND

9/19 – Sunday: São Paulo x Atlético-GO – 4 pm – Morumbi

two2nd ROUND

9/26 – Sunday: Fluminense x Red Bull Bragantino – 4 pm – Maracanã

9/26 – Sunday: International x Bahia – 4 pm – Beira-Rio

9/26 – Sunday: Youth x Santos – 4 pm – Alfredo Jaconi

23rd ROUND

10/3 – Sunday: Flamengo x Athletico – 4 pm – Maracanã

10/3 – Sunday: Chapecoense x São Paulo – 4 pm – Arena Condá

24th ROUND

06/10 – Wednesday: Fluminense x Fortaleza – 9:30 pm – Maracanã

06/10 – Wednesday: América-MG x Palmeiras – 9:30 pm – Independence

06/10: Wednesday: Grêmio x Cuiabá – 9:30 pm – Arena do Grêmio

25th ROUND

10/10: Sunday – Fluminense x Atlético-GO – 4 pm – Maracanã

10/10: Sunday – Atlético-MG x Ceará – 4 pm – Mineirão

10/10: Sunday – Sport x Corinthians – 4 pm – Ilha do Retiro

