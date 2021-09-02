see which senators voted against and for

In defeat for the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the Senate today rejected, by 47 votes to 27, the proposal of a new labor reform. The project would create new hiring schemes for young people and vacancies without the right to vacations, 13th salary and FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service).

The text had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on the last 12th. The Senate had until next Tuesday (7) to vote on the measure.

With the exception of the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), and the rapporteur, Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO), the 30 senators who spoke during the debate on the proposal defended the rejection. For opposing parliamentarians, the bill undermines labor relations and is bad for young people.

Moura sought alternatives to enable voting and removed from the text all the norms included by the deputies that changed the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). The articulation, however, was not enough to convince the parliamentarians.

See the list of senators who voted “not” — that is, against the new labor reform:

Acir Gurgacz (PDT-RO)

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE)

Alvaro Dias (We can-PR)

Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ)

Cid Gomes (PDT-CE)

Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB)

Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP)

Dario Berger (MDB-SC)

Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM)

Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA)

Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES)

Flávio Arns (We can-PR)

Humberto Costa (PT-PE)

Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF)

Wagner Jacks (PT-BA)

Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)

Jorge Kajuru (We can-GO)

Jorginho Mello (PL-SC)

José Aníbal (PSDB-SP)

Kátia Abreu (PP-TO)

Lasier Martins (We Can-RS)

Leila Barros (Citizenship-DF)

Lucas Barreto (PSD-AP)

Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP)

Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI)

Landmarks of Val (We can-ES)

(We can-ES) Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB)

Omar Aziz (PSD-AM)

Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR)

Otto Alencar (PSD-BA)

Paulo Paim (PT-RS)

Paulo Rocha (PT-PA)

Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM)

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP)

Reguffe (We Can-DF)

Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)

Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA)

Rodrigo Cunha (PSDB-AL)

Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE)

Romario (PL-RJ)

Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES)

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS)

Styvenson Valentine (We Can-RN)

Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE)

Vital Venetian do Rêgo (MDB-PB)

Weverton (PDT-MA)

Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN)

We overturned the mini-reform that reduced labor rights, via MP [Medida Provisória]. Sensing defeat, the government tried to maneuver. The will of the majority prevailed, as provided for in the Constitution and Rules of Procedure. Any change in labor legislation needs to be better debated by Congress.

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), senator

Now check who voted “Yes”, or in favor of the new labor reform:

Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA)

Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG)

Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT)

Carlos Viana (PSD-MG)

Chico Rodrigues (DEM-RR)

Confucio Moura (MDB-RO)

Eduardo Girão (We can EC)

(We can EC) Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO)

Eliane Nogueira (PP-PI)

Elmano Ferrer (PP-PI)

Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE)

Fernando Collor (PROS-AL)

Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ)

Giordano (MDB-SP)

Iraja (PSD-TO)

Jayme Campos (DEM-MT)

Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS)

Luiz do Carmo (MDB-GO)

Mailza Gomes (PP-AC)

Marcio Bittar (MDB-AC)

Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO)

Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR)

Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS)

Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS)

Sérgio Petecão (PSD-AC)

Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO)

Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT)

There was only one abstention, by senator Zequinha Marinho (PSC-PA). Another two — Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) and Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) — did not attend, and three more — Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB-PE), Maria do Carmo Alves (DEM-SE) and Telmário Mota (PROS-RR ) — were absent on leave or on parliamentary activity.

Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), as president of the Senate, does not vote.