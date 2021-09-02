Selection loses Claudinho and Malcom in the qualifiers and triggers Zenit in FIFA – 01/09/2021

Midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom did not board today (1) with the rest of the 22 players of the Brazilian team for Santiago, stage of the match against Chile for the ninth round of the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers. The appointment will be tomorrow at 10 pm.

The players received communication from the club they work for, Zenit (Russia), requesting their immediate return — they were in Brazil for three days and even participated in training in São Paulo. The CBF tried to work around the case behind the scenes, but this afternoon (1) opted for the cut and triggered the European club in FIFA.

“The CBF expresses its disagreement with Zenit’s movements and forwarded a formal complaint to FIFA, attaching the documents sent by the Russian club to the entity and the athletes. The CBF will appeal to the entity that governs world football so that, in line with its regulations, all punishments applicable to Zenit are complied with”, informs the CBF.

According to the organization, Claudinho and Malcom received “constant communications” from Zenit in recent days “compelling them to return this Wednesday (1) to Russia.” Previously, no issues had been identified in the duo’s release. Zenit even celebrated on social networks and on its website the calls of Brazilians three days ago. The club has not yet commented on this reinstatement request.

Zenit plays for the Champions League on the 14th, against Chelsea, which means that if Claudinho and Malcolm had to go through the mandatory ten-day quarantine for those traveling from Brazil to Russia, they could be embezzled in this match if they didn’t return soon to parents.

According to close people, Claudinho and Malcom expressed their annoyance at the way the case was handled. With the cuts, only 22 players boarded a charter flight to Chile.

Malcolm gave a press conference on Monday (30) to talk about the dream realized in the national team Image: Playback / CBF TV

Tite made the first call-up of players on August 13th, but had to cut nine names because clubs in England decided to veto their squad from South America precisely because of the lack of guarantees that they would not need to be isolated for ten days on their return. Last Friday (27) nine replacements were called up and one of them, defensive midfielder Matheus Nunes, was also cut for alleged health reasons. Thus, from 34 summoned in two lists, there are 12 cuts in all.

In addition to Chile tomorrow, at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Brazil will also face Argentina on the 5th and Peru on the 9th, both games as home team. The team can forward its classification to the 2022 World Cup if it wins all three games. So far, it has 100% success in six rounds.

Request for punishment of English

In addition to Zenit, English clubs that did not cede players for the Brazilian team should also be targets of CBF’s requests for punishment in FIFA, as shown yesterday (31) UOL.

According to FIFA’s player status regulations, athletes could not play as long as they were called up, and for five extra days. The confederation decided not to cancel the athletes’ summons. With legal basis, the CBF board went to talk to the selection department to make a decision. And, according to yesterday’s position, the organization decided to go after English clubs and ask FIFA for a punishment. The thesis is that, without this, teams may return to rejecting athletes’ releases in the future.

There was a concern to maintain a good relationship, but the possibility of new call rejections weighs more. There is still no formal decision on the English clubs, but the trend is similar to Zenit’s action.

See the updated list of players:

goalkeepers: Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico-PR) and Everson (Atlético-MG);

right-backs: Daniel Alves (São Paulo) and Danilo (Juventus-ITA);

left sides: Alex Sandro (Juventus-ITA) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG);

defenders: Marquinhos (PSG-FRA), Éder Militão (Real Madrid-ESP), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica-POR) and Miranda (São Paulo);

steering wheels: Casemiro (Real Madrid-ESP), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon-FRA), Edenilson (International) and Gérson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA);

Socks: Everton Ribeiro (Flemish) and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon-FRA);

attackers: Neymar (PSG-FRA), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid-ESP), Gabigol (Flemish), Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Vini Jr (Real Madrid-ESP).