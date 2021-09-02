Senate approves bill that changes the rule of state health plans; understand | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Economic team estimates the impact of the change will be of R$ 1.5 billion on public companies

In another defeat for the government, the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that undoes stricter rules for state-owned health plans. The economic team estimates that the impact of the matter represents an additional R$ 1.5 billion per year for large public companies. The text goes to enactment.

The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), spoke out against the proposal, but agreed with the symbolic vote when he realized that the majority of lawmakers supported the initiative.

“The Government’s leadership will agree with the symbolic vote on this matter, but wants to establish a position that this matter has important repercussions for the accounts of state-owned companies, especially large state-owned companies, such as Caixa Econômica Federal, Correios, Petrobras,” he said. Heifer.

The Legislative Decree Project revoked a 2018 resolution that limited state-owned health plans. For Bezerra, it would be important to maintain the established limit that expenditure on health care cannot exceed 8% of total payroll charges.

“This limit is very important so that the parity of what is financed by the civil servant and what is funded by the company is not broken. What is about, through this resolution, is to create limits so that expenses are not pressured, and not the Government is obliged to make contributions. That is the concern. There are studies that lead to a very great concern, especially in companies like Correios and Caixa Econômica Federal,” insisted the government leader.

Senator Romário (PL-RJ), rapporteur of the proposal, said that the 2018 resolution is illegal. According to him, contractual conditions cannot be changed unilaterally by the employer.

“It can be seen, therefore, that the suspension of Resolution No. 23, of 2018, occurs not only due to disagreement in relation to its content, but also because it exceeds the limits of the Law”, evaluated Romário in the opinion.

The leader of the minority, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), considers that the approved matter has the merit of “creating difficulties for the privatization of state-owned companies”:

“This project has this double merit: it saves the self-management of health plans and does not make it easier for those who want to buy the Correios, Eletrobras, Petrobras, Caixa Econômica, Banco do Brasil. sell and then gave up, in the pandemic hangover’s bowl of souls.”