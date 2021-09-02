Senate buried jobs, but guaranteed super state health plan

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

In the same session in which he buried the mini-labour reform, which foresaw the opening of 3 million job vacancies for young people, the Senate plenary approved a bill that fully reinstates the health care benefit of federal state companies.

The draft legislative decree, by PT member Erika Kokay (DF), had a record proceeding. It was pulled out by Arthur Lira in early July, approved in plenary and sent to the Senate, where it was reported by Romário (PL-RJ) and voted on yesterday in the plenary. Quite different from MP 1045, whose urgency was even rejected by the senators.

For the parliamentarians, Kokay’s project had a nobler objective: to stop the effects of Resolution No. 23, of January 18, 2018, of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Management, which established “guidelines and parameters for the costing of federal state-owned companies on employee health care benefits”.

It is estimated that the end of the rule will increase spending on health plans by R$ 1.5 billion, considering the 7 largest state-owned companies. The impact on companies’ balance sheets, however, could be up to R$25 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

While the Executive Branch spent an average of BRL 118.14 per server per month and the SUS spent BRL 59.10 per citizen (in the pandemic), the state-owned companies spent R$ 1,087.00 per owner (employees and retirees).

At BNDES, the average salary is R$31,070 and the bank does not charge employees any monthly fee to offer the health plan, spending, on average, R$3,508.00 per month on active and inactive employees.

Government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) was against the bill. “This resolution imposed limits so that expenses do not exceed 8% of total payroll charges. And this limit is very important so that the parity between what is paid for by the civil servant and what is paid for by the state-owned company is not broken.”

