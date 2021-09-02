Senate rejects labor ‘mini-reform’ proposal

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – In a defeat of the government, the Senate this Wednesday (1) rejected the proposal for a “mini-reform” of labor, which would create new hiring regimes for young people, as well as a program for hiring without the right to benefits, such as vacations, 13th salary and FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees).

There were 47 votes against the Provisional Measure 1,045 and 27 votes in favor of the text, which had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The Senate had until next Tuesday (7) to vote on the MP.

The original text just recreated the workload and wage reduction program (Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, or BEm), launched last year as one of the measures to face the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but this proposal was also rejected by parliamentarians.

The measure was the target of scathing criticism from the senators, not only because of the short time to discuss the actions, but also because of the risk of weakening labor relations through the possibility of hiring without a formal contract. Leaders of the MDB and the PSD, the two largest parties in the Senate, defended the overturning of the text. The defeat took place in a session also marked by attacks on high inflation and the economic policy of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Noticing the unfavorable climate and the imminent defeat, the leader of the Senate government, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), who even put his position at a premium as a sign of the Planalto Palace’s willingness to honor agreements, tried to articulate a change in last minute in the report and exclude from the text one of the programs, Requip, which grants qualification scholarships to younger professionals or those who have been out of the labor market for a long time.

The vote on the proposal, however, had already started, and the majority of senators were against any change. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), explained that the initiative violated the internal regulations of the House and could only be accepted if there was support from all the senators.

Pacheco highlighted that the senators’ rejection of the MP was not related to the Requip or any change in the text, but rather to the fact that there was no confidence that the Chamber would maintain the opinion approved by the senators – since, in the latest MPs votes, the deputies have ignored the changes proposed by the Senate and resumed the opinions previously approved in the House. “It would be innocuous (the alteration),” he said.

The original text of the MP reinstituted the program that allows for a reduction in working hours and wages or suspension of contracts in the pandemic. In the Chamber of Deputies, the proposal was amplified and received the forecast of three new job generation programs, in addition to changes in the provisions of the CLT, classified as “tortoises” (materials foreign to the text) for including changes in overtime for professional categories as teachers, lawyers and journalists, expansion of the workload of miners and changes in free legal assistance to workers.

Hours before the rejection in the Senate, Guedes announced to businessmen that the programs would help generate 2 million new jobs. On Broadcast last week, the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, even said that there would be 3 million jobs.

In an attempt to avoid the total rejection of the text, the rapporteur in the Senate, Confucio Moura (MDB-RO), decided to exclude the provisions that changed the CLT, in response to requests from senators. However, he maintained the creation of new employment programs and defended the measures as an initiative to increase the employability of young people.

The text provided for three programs: the Priore, which wants to relieve the hiring of young people aged 18 to 29 and people over 55, the Requip, which grants qualification scholarships to younger professionals or those who have been away for a long time. the labor market, and voluntary social service, through which city halls will have the flexibility to absorb young or over 50-year-old labor.

Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) presented a point of order to exclude from the measure articles that create new programs that seek to encourage the generation of job vacancies. Wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “no job and no income there is no dignity”, he also questioned the lack of in-depth discussion about the measures.

Then, the sequence of demonstrations by senators from the allied base of the government and the opposition was a sign of the sour climate for the vote. Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), an ally of Palácio do Planalto, supported the PT’s questioning.

“I can’t understand Requip, because the demand is the same (from the target audience), but it takes those boys who have been without a wallet for two years and doesn’t give them any rights, let alone a signature on their wallet. Four years later, the Requip will be completed and there will be no entry in the workbook. He’s not going to find a job anywhere, he’s going to push the problem with his belly”, he criticized.

Senator Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS) also criticized and called the inclusion of the programs “legislative smuggling”. Opposition members, the PT members Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) and Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) called the initiatives “tortoises”, as the foreign material to the original text is called.

“There are tortoises the size of an alligator. And alligator bites, bites labor rights,” stated Prates. “They placed tortoises, anaconda, I don’t know what else was included in this provisional measure,” said Rocha.

In an attempt to reverse the negative trend, Bezerra threatened to leave office if the Chamber disrespected the agreement for the approval of the labor measure. He went for all or nothing. “If Senator Confucio Moura’s report approved here in this House is not respected by the Chamber of Deputies, I withdraw from the government’s leadership. I’m not able to continue because the agreements are being made to be fulfilled”, he said.

Deputy leader of the PSD, senator Omar Aziz (AM) showed that the onslaught would have no effect. “We are going to vote against to keep you (Bezerra) in the lead, because they (City Council) will not comply,” he said. The party brings together 11 senators, the second largest caucus in the House.

Aziz was heavily critical of the employment programs and questioned whether they represent “everything the Ministry of Economy has to offer.” “Gas is costing 10% of the minimum wage. Government wants to offer R$125 per worker and thinks it is doing a great thing. It is not with a palliative policy that we are going to solve the problem”, he stated. “We need an economic policy that Paulo Guedes never delivered,” said Aziz.

Earlier, Senator Weverton (PDT-MA) also cited high inflation and rising poverty. “He arrives! Patience is over. We have to respond by vote”, he said. “The meat is absurd, the gas is absurd. The government’s economy has failed, the population down there is hungry,” he added.

The leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM), also declared a vote against the proposal. The legend has 16 senators. “No senator of the Republic in this plenary wants to take away workers’ rights. We do want a broad debate to modernize labor laws, but not to take away workers’ rights,” stated Braga.

