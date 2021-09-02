Senate rejects ‘mini-labour reform’ bill – News

In a defeat of the government, the plenary of the Senate this Wednesday (1) rejected the Provisional Measure (MP) 1.045/2021, of the so-called “mini-labour reform”, by 47 to 27 votes. The MP, which also created the so-called Emergency Employment Maintenance Program, with rules similar to the system for reducing work hours and wages created in 2020, would expire on September 7th. The matter had been in the Senate for two weeks and received nearly 200 amendments. The rapporteur in the house was senator Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO).

Originally, the MP dealt only with the extension of the program to reduce or suspend wages and working hours during the Covid-19 pandemic. The provisional measure, however, underwent several changes in the Chamber of Deputies and became known as “mini-labour reform”.

The project started to address three job creation and professional qualification programs, in addition to changing the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the Civil Procedure Code and several other laws. The proposal limited, for example, free justice to those with a monthly income of up to R$550 per person or family income of three minimum wages (R$3,300, in current values) per month.

The new version of MP 1,045 also provided for the creation of the so-called First Opportunity and Reintegration into Employment Program (Priore) to encourage the hiring of young people between 18 and 29 years old and people over 55 years of age, with fewer labor rights, such as FGTS with reduced rate and proportional 13º. Employees would have a formal contract, but salaries would be less than the minimum wage (R$1,100), despite being added to financial assistance of R$275.

The text also presented the creation of the Special Regime for Qualification and Productive Inclusion (Requip). The program would be aimed at young people between 16 and 29 years old, who would receive a Productive Inclusion Bonus (BIP) in the amount of R$550 for working. The proposal, however, did not provide for social security contributions, collection of FGTS and formal contract.