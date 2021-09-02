Senate upholds resolution limiting state contributions to employee health plans – Money Times

O Senate this Wednesday approved a draft legislative decree that upholds a resolution by the Executive that limited the contributions of companies state-owned health insurance of employees.

The measure, which repeals the rules on smaller contributions from state-owned companies, hits companies like Petrobras (PETR4) and public banks, which used the resolution to reduce the payment of benefits to employees.

Edited in 2018 by the then Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management, the suspended resolution now limited the contribution of state companies to employee health plans organized in the self-management format.

For the proposal’s rapporteur, senator Romário (PL-RJ), however, the resolution is illegal and unconstitutional for “unduly restricting the employees’ right to health and for violating workers’ acquired rights to maintain the conditions of the employment contract.”

“Personnel in state companies are governed by the Consolidation of Labor Laws; in this context… the relationship between the worker and the company is contractual in nature, so the conditions cannot be changed unilaterally by the employer”, said Romário, in the opinion.

In the case of Petrobras, the resolution was able to reduce the cost of the employees’ health plan and allowed the company to gain 13 billion reais in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020, also taking into account future payments.

The Senate’s decision this Wednesday could force the company to reverse part of the profit.

Petrobras’ participation in the employee health plan last year was 70%. It rose to 60% this year, a level that would be reduced to 50% as of January 2022.

There is an agreement between the company and union entities to maintain the current 60% if the resolution was revoked until a new adjustment between the parties.