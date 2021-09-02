Senators make ‘Rebellion of the Tortoises’ and bury new Labor Reform – 02/09/2021

The Federal Senate buried the proposal for a new Labor Reform by Jair Bolsonaro, on Wednesday (1), by rejecting, by 47 votes to 27, Provisional Measure 1045. With that, it sent a message to the government (present a decent project for the generation of jobs) and another to the Chamber of Deputies (respect your neighbors).

The reform was embedded in an MP originally issued to reduce working hours and wages amid the pandemic in order to protect businesses and jobs. With the intervention of the Ministry of Economy, the text won dozens of strange amendments to the original proposal in the Chamber, the so-called “tortoises”. It became a Labor Reform.

Among the changes were employment programs that undermined labor relations, thinned protections, reduced workers’ incomes, created “second-class” categories of employees, and worsened the conditions of service for younger people. But also changes in laws cutting overtime, making access to free justice difficult and even hindering the inspection of slave labor.

The text won the dislike of opposition senators, independents and even government allies for its content, but also for the way it was presented: full of tortoises, with little time for discussion (the MP would expire on September 7th) and without the certainty that the Chamber would respect changes made by the Senate.

The pass-fool of MP 1040 was still fresh in the minds of senators, which simplified rules for opening companies and reduced bureaucracy in business, in which tortoises removed by the presidency of the house were later reinserted by deputies.

“This is an absolutely improper, unacceptable procedure, which harms the legislative process, which harms the sovereignty of each of the institutions, the independence and autonomy of each of the institutions”, said President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) on the 5th of August.

Rebellion of senators against ‘tortoises’

The government leader, Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), did nothing to make an agreement with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to remove the changes in the project’s CLT – such as the loosening of the inspection or the reduction of free justice. Bezerra even put his position on the line to secure approval.

But the mood in the Senate was “uh, Claudia, sit there.”

“It is a rebellion against this practice of the ‘tortoises’ in an exaggerated way. It is not possible to introduce foreign matter at all times, with a vote in the plenary on an urgent basis, with opinions drawn up at the last moment,” said the minority leader, senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN).

In 2017, the Federal Senate gave up its role as a reviewing chamber, allowing the Labor Reform to pass without the approval of the changes desired by the senators on the grounds that the country was in a hurry.

As a result, there was a lot of gnashing of teeth because the commitment that these proposals would be approved in the form of a new law soon afterwards was not honored. Now, it seems, the Senate has learned its lesson.

The poor quality of the project, from the point of view of workers, was also a constant theme of conversations between senators in plenary this Wednesday.

Government is in debt on employment policy

Charged with a national project to generate decent jobs in society in the face of 14.4 million unemployed people, the Jair Bolsonaro government has defended a prescription that reduces rights in the name of a hypothetical opening of vacancies.

Recent history shows, however, that betting on the growth of the number of jobs through the relaxation of labor rules and protections does not work. On the contrary, it makes the lives of the vulnerable even more precarious.

“Four years after the approval of the Labor Reform, this bet should no longer make sense, due to the undeniable worsening in unemployment indicators, underutilization of the workforce and precarious occupation and employment in the country”, stated the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) in technical note on MP 1045.

The Bolsonaro government took advantage of the moment of economic weakness brought about by the pandemic to justify the approval of structural changes embedded in the justifiable emergency measures of MP 1045.

There is a certain consistency to this. After all, Bolsonaro harshly criticized, in elections, protections won by workers in decades of struggle. In a survey to businessmen in July 2018, he made it clear that “the worker will have to decide whether he wants less rights and employment, or all rights and unemployment.” And a month later, he proposed that young people have fewer rights when entering the labor market.

To survive the crisis, workers expelled from the formal market became street food vendors and drivers and app deliverers. For the government, they are entrepreneurs. For critics, they are precarious.

Discussions on how to improve the quality of life of this portion of the population should be a priority for Palácio do Planalto. Jair, however, prefers to travel to Brazil to inaugurate penguela, ride a horse and threaten the STF.