Sergio Mamberti is admitted to a hospital in São Paulo

At 82 years old, actor Sergio Mamberti is intubated and his health condition is stable

Sergio Mamberti (82) is hospitalized in a hospital of the Prevent Senior network, located in the city of São Paulo.

The actor’s son, the director of TV Globo Fabricio Mamberti, told columnist Patrícia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, that his father is intubated and his condition is stable. In addition, he revealed that the artist has been hospitalized three times this year.

“This year has been tough for him. […] In the penultimate one (in July), he had pneumonia, resolved it and returned home. But there were a lot of medications, and it ended up affecting his kidneys a little. He spent three weeks at home and began to experience kidney dysfunction, which changed his blood pressure. Again, he had to go back to the ICU. And, as it is in a position without much movement, again the lung started to have water and, with that, a new pneumonia formed”, reported.

Fabricio also explained that as the father is lying down for a long time, the musculature began to be affected. “We already tried to extubate on Monday. They are now working on this part of the musculature. […] He is very thin, he had the resistance to extubate. So, the fight right now is for his extubation and muscle strengthening. The state is very delicate, but we are hopeful. Mamberti is strong. My father is a fighter. We’re following it closely, hoping he can get out of this”, he added.

Sergio Mamberti is admitted to the ICU after contracting bacterial infection

In July this year, Sergio had to be admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) to treat his lungs after contracting a bacterial infection. At the time, the actor explained that he was being treated for pneumonia. After about 15 days, he recovered and was discharged.

It is worth remembering that Sergio Mamberti collects prominent roles, including the butler Eugênio, in the soap opera Anything goes, Dr. Victor, on the show Castle Ra-Tim-Bum, and Dionysus in Flower of the Caribbean, which was rerun on Globo last year.





