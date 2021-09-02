Sérgio Mamberti is intubated in SP and his son says: ‘the condition is delicate’

Actor Sérgio Mamberti, 82, has been intubated in São Paulo since Saturday, the 28th, according to the artist’s son, TV Globo director Fabrício Mamberti.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @sergiomambertiSérgio Mamberti is intubated in SP and his son says: ‘the condition is delicate’

The actor’s son told in an interview for Patrícia Kogut’s column in Jornal O Globo that Sérgio Mamberti was hospitalized with kidney dysfunction and pneumonia, and his condition is “very delicate”. Fabricio also said that his father has been hospitalized three times, this year alone

“This year has been tough for him. […] In the penultimate one (in July), he had pneumonia, resolved it and returned home. But there were a lot of medications, and it ended up affecting his kidneys a little. He spent three weeks at home and began to experience kidney dysfunction, which changed his blood pressure. Again, he had to go back to the ICU. And, as it is in a position without much movement, the lung once again started to have water and, as a result, a new pneumonia formed”, said Fabrício Mamberti.

The actor’s musculature is affected by spending too much time lying down. But according to the son, the pneumonia has already been treated.

“We already tried to extubate on Monday. They are now working on that part of the musculature. […] He is very thin, he had the resistance to extubate. So, the fight right now is for his extubation and muscle strengthening. The state is very delicate, but we are hopeful. Mamberti is strong. My father is a fighter. We’re watching him closely, hoping he can get out of this one”, concluded Fabrício.