Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings could break US record

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can make history on its North American debut. In addition to being the first modern superhero film to be led by a mostly Asian cast, the feature film starring Simu Liu and awkwafina can break the box office record during the Labor Day holiday, Labor Day in the United States and Canada. According to projections, the production should collect between US$40 million and $50 million in its first days on display, dropping the $30.6 million mark hit by halloween, in 2007 (via Collider).

Even so, Shang-Chi shouldn’t hit the premiere of Black Widow. The forecast, which takes into account the advance sale of tickets, is that the new chapter of the MCU collect US$90 million around the world, against $215 million from Natasha Romanoff’s solo feature (scarlett johansson).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has, in addition to Simu Liu as the protagonist, names like Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The direction is in charge of Destin Daniel Cretton, who also signs the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham.

Unlike productions like Cruella and Black Widow, the adventure will not be available in Disney Streaming Premier Access at the same time as reaching the theaters — a move that was already planned by the company.

Shang-Chi is scheduled to premiere in Brazil on September 2, 2021.

