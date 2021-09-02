Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Who is Shang-Chi? Meet the New Marvel Hero in Theaters – Movie News

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is the first Asian hero to win film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase 4.

Shang-Chi will be the first Asian hero to win a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you think you knew all about Marvel, it’s because you haven’t met Shang-Chi yet, be played by actor Simu Liu, a character known as Kung Fu Master in the comics. Check out the full movie review at AdoroCinema!

In the story, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is a young Chinese man raised by his father Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai) in seclusion, being trained in martial arts. When he has a chance to get in touch with the rest of the world, he soon realizes that his father is not the humanitarian he claimed to be, and he is forced to rebel.

Who is Shang-Chi in Marvel Comics?

Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi is a martial arts specialist from the Marvel universe who first appeared in the 1973 comic. He was mainly inspired by the Kung Fu and martial arts productions that were popular in the 70s, as was the case with Bruce Lee’s films Operation Dragon and Death Game. Marvel had tried to license Chinese-American character Kwai Chang Caine from the TV series called Kung Fu.

They got the adaptation rights from the famous villain Dr. Fu Manchu, created by Sax Rohmer, and made Shang-Chi his son in the comics. In an ancient hidden fortress in China, the boy learned martial arts and philosophical disciplines, unaware of his father’s evil activities. As a young man, Shang-Chi was tasked with murdering an old enemy of his father, but during the mission he came into contact with a British secret agent, who tells him the whole truth about his origins and his father’s history. The man revealed Fu Manchu’s criminal activities, which made him declare war on his own father and everything he represented in society.

Fu Manchu has generated controversy over time for being a character with racist stereotypes and stopped appearing on Marvel when the publisher withdrew his license. Shang-Chi has been reinvented in recent years to provide an origin story rooted in our time and far removed from racist stereotypes.

Shang-Chi returned to the Marvel spotlight as part of Ed Brubaker’s 2010 Secret Avengers squad. He was established again as the greatest fighter in the Marvel Universe, with the replacement of Fu Manchu by Zheng Zu, an ancient immortal wizard. In the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, the character will be the son of Wenwu, who is known as the Mandarin villain in the comics and will be played by actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Everything you need to know about the movie in Marvel Phase 4

Shang-Chi, the new hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters

Shang-Chi’s story begins on the streets of San Francisco, USA. Employed as a hotel valet, the young man will have to face a past he thought he had left behind when he was captured by the mysterious Ten Rings organization led by his father Wenwu.

The film will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, placing its narrative after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019). It’s an intro that promises big changes for Marvel’s future in theaters. Although the character Shang-Chi is appearing for the first time, the film will be connected with other productions, mainly with Iron Man, who introduced the organization Ten Rings, which is run by his father. A must see, isn’t it?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said the film will feature 98% of the Asian cast. In addition to Simu Liu as the protagonist Shang-Chi, we’ll see Awkwafina as Katy; Tony Leung Chiu-Wai as Wenwu; Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan; Meng’er Zhang as Xialing; Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist; Tim Roth as Abominable and Benedict Wong as Wong. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also writes the script alongside Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres on September 2 in theaters in Brazil.

