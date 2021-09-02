“Shang-Chi” occupies 90% of Brazilian cinemas







Photo: Publicity / Marvel Studios / Modern Popcorn

Want to guarantee the success of a movie? Just remove everyone else from the poster. Disney does not give chances for bad luck (and competition) with the release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in no less than 90% of Brazilian cinemas.

There was a gentleman’s agreement between distributors and exhibitors, signed in 2012 after the end of the “Twilight Saga” occupying a third of the circuit, so that something like this would never happen again. But those were naive times, before Bolsonaro turned the country into a dystopia that even fiction cannot rival.

The biggest debut of the Brazilian exhibition circuit comes on after “Viúva Negra” occupies 75% of the national theaters. The difference is that, unlike the movie starring Scarlett Johansson, the new release is exclusive to theaters, without simultaneous competition from Disney+. The monopoly does not cease to be an all or nothing to alleviate the acute crisis in the sector, which every week returns to lower box offices.

“Shang-Chi” received rave reviews, as is customary with Marvel releases. But there is still a lot of curiosity to see how geeks will react to the adaptation of the character, formerly called the Kung Fu Master, in the Marvel Studios production that is furthest away from the original comics.

In the script written by Dave Callaham (“Mortal Kombat”) and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (“Fight for Justice”), the plot revolves around a conflict between father and son. In the movie version, Shang-Chi is the son of none other than the Mandarin, a villain mentioned in the Iron Man movies and who hadn’t actually appeared on the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) yet.

The production stars Canadian actor Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience”) as the title hero and action star Tony Leung (“The Great Master”) as the antagonist father, as well as Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing”) and Florian Munteanu (“Creed II”), among others.

The remaining 10% of theaters will show blockbusters from the last few weeks and seven more films, including “After – After the Misunderstanding”, third title in the pseudo-romantic franchise, and “A Night of Crime – The Frontier”, fifth and final release of the violent dystopian saga. But the highlight goes to last year’s Gramado Festival winner, Camilo Cavalcante’s “King Kong em Asunción” (“The History of Eternity”), about an old killer condemned to live.

Check below all the titles and trailers of the premieres this Thursday (2/9).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | USA | Action

A Night of Crime: The Frontier | USA | Action

After: After the Mismatch | USA | Melodrama

King Kong in Asuncion | Brazil | Drama

The Mathematician | Germany, Poland, United Kingdom | Drama

Baghdad Lives in Me | Switzerland, Germany, United Kingdom | Drama

The Clown, Desert | Brazil | Drama

West Park | Brazil | Documentary