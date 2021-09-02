Shares of Cia. Hering will no longer be traded as of September 20, points out business combination schedule with Soma

SAO PAULO – Amidst the business combination process with the Soma group (SOMA3), announced in April, the shares of Cia. Hering (HGTX3) will no longer be traded on the Stock Exchange from September 20, according to the schedule released this Thursday (2) by retailers.

According to the statement, the process of replacing Hering’s common shares with redeemable common and preferred shares from Cidade Maravilhosa – a subsidiary (NewCo) of Grupo Soma – is planned to take place on September 17 (cutoff date), taking into account the holding, on the 14th, of the extraordinary general meetings of Cidade Maravilhosa and of the companies that will deliberate on the operation and the consequent approval of the operation in these meetings.

Therefore, for the purpose of the transaction, shareholders of Hering will be those who hold shares issued by Hering at the close of trading on the 17th, who will receive, at the end of the transaction, for each common share issued by Hering owned by them. , the final value of the cash portion and the final amount of shares SUM.

The replacement of shares issued by Hering will take place on September 20, 2021, after which the shares issued by Hering will no longer be traded and Hering shareholders will only trade shares issued by SOMA under the ticker SOMA3 a credited under the operation, points out the statement.

