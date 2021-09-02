Simu Liu takes a swing with the movie’s giant billboard

the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, waved in the Twitter with a giant billboard dedicated to introducing him as the interpreter of the newest hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In addition to taking a photo with the huge promotional material, the actor published in the caption: “Holy Bajeezus” (something close to slang with “my God”, in free translation). See below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has, in addition to Simu Liu as the protagonist, names like awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The direction is in charge of Destin Daniel Cretton, who also signs the script with Andrew Lanham and Dave Callaham.

Unlike productions like Cruella and Black Widow, the adventure will not be available in Disney Streaming Premier Access at the same time as reaching the theaters — a move that was already planned by the company. Shang-Chi is scheduled to premiere in Brazil on September 2, 2021.

