“Sincere”, Di María speaks well of Neymar, Mourinho, CR7… But it rocks Sampaoli: “Strange guy” | international football

Focused on the Argentine national team for the qualifiers, attacking midfielder Angel Di María activated “sincere” mode in an interview with TyC. The player opened the game and talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mourinho. He said, for example, that Louis Van Gaal, the current coach of the Netherlands, is the worst coach he has ever worked with. But he didn’t go into much detail about the experience alongside the Dutchman at Manchester United.

However, when asked about working with Jorge Sampaoli in the Argentine national team (the current coach of Olympique de Marseille headed Albiceleste in the 2018 World Cup), the 33-year-old PSG player detonated his fellow countryman.

– I don’t know what I can say. But the truth is that he (Sampaoli) started very well (in charge of Argentina) and ended very badly. He arrived treating me like one of the best, but after only one game, he put me on the bench with no explanation… He’s a really weird guy. It starts well with everyone, but ends badly – ​​said Di María.

As for José Mourinho, with whom he worked at Real Madrid in the middle of the last decade, it was all praise.

– He’s crazy, he’s a phenomenon. Good people with me always. In the locker room he complained and argued with anyone, no matter who it was. Once he started arguing with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that he didn’t run, that others ran to him. You don’t care about anything.

About Cristiano Ronaldo, Di María revealed something little said: the Portuguese ace drank beer!

– (Cristiano Ronaldo) It’s always been amazing with me. What is seen on the field is one thing, outside it is a normal person. On my first birthday at Real Madrid, I invited Marcelo and Pepe and, as Cristiano was always with them, I invited them too. He thought he wouldn’t show up, but he texted me and said yes. Appeared at my house and drank beer with me quietly – said.

Di María also spoke about Neymar and the jokes that he and Leo Paredes, another Argentine member of PSG’s cast, make to their Brazilian counterpart.

– Neymar is a joy, it’s a party all day long. It has a huge heart. When I met him I realized why Leo Messi likes him so much, because it’s impossible not to like that boy. He enjoys the games, feels bad for a day or two for losing a game, but then he passes away – said “El Flaco” (the thin one, in Portuguese), as Di María is nicknamed.

– Whenever something happens, we say: “Firstly we (Argentina) and secondly Brazil (in reference to the title of the last Copa America won by the Hermanos). And he complains: “Argentines always have the same joke, always the same joke”. We drive him crazy, but he takes it as a joke.

2 of 2 Di María and Neymar — Photo: David Ramos/Reuters Di María and Neymar — Photo: David Ramos/Reuters

