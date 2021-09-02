Singer Karinah buys Xuxa’s mansion, valued at R$ 45 million – Entertainment

The presenter Xuxa Meneghel managed to sell her mansion in Rio de Janeiro, which had been on the market since 2018.

The buyers of the 2,600-square-meter property are pagoda singer Karinah and her husband, businessman Diether Werninghaus.

The singer’s press office confirmed the information to the R7. In addition to the mansion, Karinah will be with the rare birds that live there.

“I was very honored to be able to care for and love these beautiful birds that Xuxa will leave in the house. They wouldn’t get used to it elsewhere, so I’m happy to be able to continue giving love and affection to everyone. In the South I have birds at home too, I am in love with the peace they bring us”, revealed the singer.

According to the sale announcement, the mansion has five bedrooms, volleyball and basketball courts, a private cinema, recording studio, sauna, swimming pool with waterfall, gym, garage for 6 cars and even an elevator.

The purchase price has not been confirmed, but luxury real estate websites such as Sotheby’s Internacional Realty Exclusive estimate the price at US$8.7 million, around R$45 million.

Karinah, called Queen of the Pagoda, recently hit the hit In the end of the world, partnership with Belo, at the top of radio stations of the genre, a post that was not occupied by a woman for about 20 years. She has already worked with names like Ivete Sangalo, Jorge Aragão, Carlinhos Brown and is preparing her next release for this month, a partnership with Mumuzinho.

Xuxa had already shown details of her mansion to the program Spectacular Sunday. Check out the report below.