Sony unveils PS Plus games for the month of September

Sony has just unveiled free September games for PS Plus subscribers. Hitman 2, Overcooked: All you can eat and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are the three games of the month, which will be available for download from next Tuesday (7), until October 4th.

The post made through the Official Playstation Blog reveals that Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds will be downloadable by Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 users, while Overcooked: All You Can Eat will be exclusive to those who own a PS5.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5

The title Overcooked: All You Can Eat, exclusive for download on Playsation 5, unites Overcooked games in a unique experience! 1 and 2, plus all the DLCs for the games. Venture across Onio Kingdom with 4K graphics, 60 FPS over 200 levels and defeat over 80 bosses in a fun co-op game that explores a culinary frenzy across worlds from a pirate ship to space. Overcooked can be played in single-player mode as well as up to 4 players.

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4 and PS5

In multiplayer game you are fighter or player. In 4 vs 1 matches, you will be part of an Elite Squad being hunted by the Predator, iconic movie character. It is also possible to assume the role of Predator and hunt players during matches, with special abilities to track enemies.



Hitman 2 | PS4 and PS5

Become Agent 47, one of the most popular professional assassins in the gaming world. In the spy game you must find ways to eliminate the targets. From countless weapons, disguises and bizarre ways to eliminate opponents, Hitman 2 takes us on an incredible journey around the world and offers an intuitive gameplay with highly diverse scenarios.

In Hitman 2 you will need to learn the available paths and routines of the targets to find the best way to eliminate them. Part of the fun the game offers involves understanding how the map works and devising a plan to accomplish your mission. With each mission new items are unlocked, increasing the game’s replay factor.

Those who haven’t downloaded the August PS Plus games have until September 6th to purchase Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2

Source: Playstation Blog