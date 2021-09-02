Sorocaba applies 2nd dose of AstraZeneca to people aged 18 and over with comorbidities, health and transport professionals | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Municipality of Sorocaba (SP) applies this Thursday (2) the second dose of AstraZeneca/Oxford in people over 18 with comorbidities, health, transport, charter and airport professionals.

Those lacking in previous actions who have not yet received the second application of this immunizing agent will also be vaccinated. The action will take place by drive-thru system, in points of the city. No scheduling required.

In this action, only people who took the first dose of AstraZeneca until June 14th.

The application will take place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm for people who were born between the months of January and June. Those born between the months of July and December will be vaccinated from 12:00 to 16:00.

Check the vaccination points:

Humberto de Campos Institute , located at Rua Rosa Maria de Oliveira, 377, in Jardim Zulmira;

, located at Rua Rosa Maria de Oliveira, 377, in Jardim Zulmira; Shopping Cidade Sorocaba , in the G5 parking lot, with entrance on Avenida Atanázio Soares;

, in the G5 parking lot, with entrance on Avenida Atanázio Soares; Clube União Recreativo Campestre de Sorocaba , located at Rua Francisco Paulo Braion, 650, in Jardim Guadalajara;

, located at Rua Francisco Paulo Braion, 650, in Jardim Guadalajara; São Bento Recreational Society , located at Av. Carlos Sonetti, 990, in Jardim Prestes de Barros;

, located at Av. Carlos Sonetti, 990, in Jardim Prestes de Barros; University of Sorocaba (Uniso) – Cidade Universitária, located on the Raposo Tavares Highway, km 92.5, in Vila Artura.

There will also be, in the five service locations, a vaccination post for citizens who arrive on foot or by public transport.

It is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and proof of application of the first dose. The city government reinforces that the vaccinated must know how to inform the CPF number or carry the document, so it requests a proof of residence so that only residents of the city are vaccinated.

At the five vaccination points, non-perishable food will be collected for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign, organized by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS). The objective is to distribute these items to families in a situation of social vulnerability in the city. Donation is voluntary, open to everyone who wants and can contribute.