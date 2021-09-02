SP: Additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine starts in people over 90 years old

The government of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (1st) the schedule for the application of the additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in people over 60 years old, which will start throughout the state from Monday ( 6). The vaccine strategy will also immunize immunosuppressed people over 18 years of age.

“The vaccination of those aged between 60 and 69 years is a differential of the state of SP and a government decision based on our scientific committee, unlike what the federal government decided – over 70 years old”, said Governor João Doria (PSDB ) at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

According to Doria, in this step of boosting immunization against the new coronavirus 7.2 million people will be vaccinated. The governor also highlighted that more than 51 million doses of vaccine have already been applied in the state and that 50% of the population is already with the complete vaccination schedule.

Vaccination of people aged 60 and over will follow a staggered schedule, starting with people aged 90 and over between 6 and 12 September. Then, from September 13 to 19, those aged between 85 and 89 will be vaccinated. For the age group 80 to 84, the application of the immunizing agent will be between 20 and 26 September.

Continuing with the calendar released by the government, from September 27 to October 3, people between 70 and 79 years old will be vaccinated. Finally, from October 4th to 10th it will be the turn of people aged 60 to 69 to be vaccinated.

“In phase 1, the elderly and immunosuppressed will be vaccinated. [No caso dos idosos], those who took the second dose at least 6 months ago will be vaccinated, that is, between February and March”, explained the coordinator of the State Immunization Plan, Regiane de Paula.

“Unlike the population aged 60 and over, [para os imunossuprimidos] we are going to work with them having completed the vaccination schedule with two doses or a single dose for at least 28 days”, he added.

According to Regiane, all immunosuppressed, transplanted, hemodialysis, chemotherapy, AIDS patients, among other people with a high degree of immunosuppression, will be covered.

Teen vaccination schedule

The government of São Paulo also confirmed the next dates for vaccination of teenagers in the state.

30/8 to 5/9 – 15 to 17 years

6/9 to 12/9 – 12 to 14 years old

“Yesterday, we started vaccinating teenagers without comorbidities, the entire public aged 15 to 17 years. On September 6th, we will start the application of an additional dose for the older public, but we will also continue vaccinating adolescents aged 12, 13 and 14 years”, stated Regiane de Paula.

(With information from Fernanda Pinotti, from CNN, in São Paulo)