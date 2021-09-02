SP government announces schedule for extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60 years old and immunosuppressed

(Reproduction)

SAO PAULO – The government of the state of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (1) the calendar for the vaccination of the extra dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 60 years old and immunosuppressed, starting on September 6th .

The announcement of the administration of the third dose of the group had been made last week.

According to João Doria (PSDB), governor of São Paulo, elderly people who took the second dose at least six months ago will receive the additional dose (in February and March).

The third-dose “Phase 1” immunization schedule advances by age group, starting with those aged 90 and over. The estimated audience at this stage is 1 million people.

With regard to immunosuppressed individuals, the vaccination group serves those over 18 years of age who have completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days.

Last week, João Gabbardo, executive coordinator of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, said that the additional dose will be used with the immunizing agent that is available, regardless of the brand applied in the previous doses. The same will happen with Janssen’s vaccine – before a single dose and which will now be boosted.

During a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes on Wednesday, Jean Gorinchteyn, Health Secretary, reaffirmed that any of the brands of the immunizing agents will be used, in order to further expand the group’s immunity.

“CoronaVac has the virus fragment, having a protective effect that prevents us from even attenuating other variants, unlike other vaccine formulations. That’s why we can’t leave any vaccine out, we need all of them to be included [no programa de vacinação]”, he stated.

And he added: “The variants are not at the door. They are already here in the country, and it will not be different in the state of São Paulo. We need to vaccinate and protect the population.”

Gabbardo also said that applying CoronaVac as an additional dose allows more Pfizer vaccines to be made available to anticipate the second dose for those who have already taken the immunizing agent, expand the third dose group for health professionals, and still continue vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities.

After the priority group has been vaccinated, the idea is for a staggering to be carried out, following the same criteria used so far, that is, starting with the oldest age groups and ending with the youngest. What will dictate the speed of vaccination will be the amount of immunization available.

Check the additional dose schedule in the state:

September 6th to 12th: 90 years or more

September 13th to 19th: 85 to 89 years old

September 20th to 26th: 80 to 84 years old and immunosuppressed

September 27th to October 3: 70 to 79 years old

October 4th to 10th: 60 to 69 years old

According to the Vacinometer of the state of São Paulo, 51.4 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have already been applied. This afternoon, about 50% of the population over 18 years of age in the state of São Paulo had the complete vaccination schedule.

According to the Secretary of Health, the occupancy rate in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is now 35% in the state, with 3,145 people hospitalized. At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, the state had registered 13,150 inpatients.

The number of cases of the disease also dropped significantly, from 8.4%. Admissions fell by 11.9% and deaths by 20.7%.

“It is with vaccination and the mandatory use of masks that we will continue to face the pandemic, regardless of the strains,” he said.

Teen Vaccination

Regarding the vaccination of adolescents, the government of the state of São Paulo yesterday started vaccinating the group aged 15 to 17 without comorbidity.

Until September 5th, teenagers from 15 to 17 years old can be vaccinated. Those from 12 to 14 years old will be able to get vaccinated between the 6th and 12th of September.

